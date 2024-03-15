MFS Investment Management promotes Alison O'Neill to CIO

As part of her promotion, she will join MFS' management committee and will succeed current CIO Ted Maloney. Also from January 2025, Maloney will take on the role of CEO, succeeding current CEO and chair Michael Roberge, who in turn will become executive chair. MFS Investment Management promotes CIO to CEO role O'Neill has over 20 years' experience and has been at MFS since 2005, when she joined as an equity research analyst. She was then promoted to director of research for North America in 2016, and has been in her current role since 2020. "Like Ted's transition to CEO, Alison'...