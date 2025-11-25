Investment platforms bet on advertisement campaigns to attract retail clients

Transport for London alone saw 1,096 finance campaigns on its network in 2024/25, close to double the 587 campaigns seen in the year before. Credit: iStock

Reeves launched the "industry-led" ad campaign to explain the benefits of investing, with the targeted support framework from the Financial Conduct Authority set to follow in April 2026.

Co-ordinated by its secretariat, the Investment Association, major banks such as Barclays, NatWest, HSBC and Lloyds and retail investment platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor (ii), AJ Bell, Freetrade and Trading 212 committed their support on day one.

Invesco partners with Zopa Bank to bring multi-asset range to wider audience

But earlier this month, Sky News reported that several platforms had backed away from the campaign, including AJ Bell, Freetrade, interactive investor and Trading 212, due to the costs required to participate.

A spokesperson for AJ Bell said that while it "supports the government in its push to foster a culture of retail investing in the UK", it will be launching its own campaign in 2026.

Alex Campbell, head of external affairs at Freetrade, said the firm will "vocally support this initiative from the sidelines".

However, just because these companies are not taking part in the government's campaign, it does not mean they are not advertising.

Without providing specific details, AJ Bell said "advisers and customers can expect to see [its] brand advertising" on a variety of channels in 2026, following on from its ‘feel-good investing' campaign this year.

ii launched an ad campaign in October, highlighting its fixed fees, with the theme of ‘when the penny drops'; while XTB has hired famous footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović to be its brand ambassador in ads for close to a year now.

Nearly half of Brits oppose lowering Cash ISA allowance

There have been signs that the financial sector has upped its advertising efforts this year.

Transport for London alone saw 1,096 finance campaigns on its network in 2024/25, close to double the 587 campaigns seen in the year before. This placed the sector ahead of industries such as cosmetics, clothing and food.

IG launched its latest ad campaign this year with the goal of "speaking to the financially switched on".

A report by Aberdeen in January 2025 found the UK had the lowest level of retail investing in the G7, which IG's head of brand, campaign and communications, Katie Bend, said creates a "huge opportunity".

She noted that investing is now "more accessible and affordable than ever" with much room for growth.

"First-time investors are obviously an important market - this is where a lot of future growth in participation will come from. But there is also a significant opportunity in the large group of people who already invest and are looking to level up, by building their knowledge, growing their confidence and increasing their investing activity," Bend added.

Younger Brits turning to investing and ETFs rather than savings

Digital bank Zopa recently partnered with Invesco to launch its Zopa Investments line of products in a bid to gain some footprint in the retail investment market.

Marco Ferrero, chief strategy officer at Zopa, admitted there will be an advertising campaign to promote Zopa Investments. The first stage is to encourage its existing customers with savings products, 60% of whom do not invest, to make the move.

The next phase, in 2026, will focus on first-time investors, particularly adults with more than six months' income in cash with a "particular emphasis during the ISA season".

Sonia Bainbridge, head of digital distribution at Invesco, said the firm is "allocating more budget" and "marketing spend has certainly evolved" as the DIY investing market in the UK has become more competitive.

According to research from the Investment Association, in 2023 39% of UK adults were actively investing, as Bainbridge highlighted that millions of consumers "are either sitting on the sidelines or not investing enough to meet their goals".

"To change that, we need to demystify investing and debunk common myths - like the idea that investing is only for the wealthy or that risk warnings mean you could lose everything."

Government growth agenda hampered by 'over-regulation' of financial services

To aid that, regulation regarding risk in advertising may need to evolve to a changing market, she argued.

"Warnings like ‘capital at risk' are important for transparency, yet when every ad leads with doom-and-gloom language, it can unintentionally discourage participation - especially among first-time investors who already feel uncertain," Bainbridge added.

She commented that rather than removing risk disclosures, there is an opportunity to make them clearer and more balanced, moving from "warning to informing".

Bend noted that there is "definitely room for improvement" and that "risk warnings around investing need to be reviewed".

"Our concern is that this review is moving slowly and may not go far enough. It is vital that customers understand the risks, but it is equally important they understand the potential rewards," she explained.