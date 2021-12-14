Marcus Brookes

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

People moves

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

Marcus Brookes appointed

clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Schroders Personal Wealth launches first range of funds

Funds

Schroders Personal Wealth launches first range of funds

Six risk-rated, multi-asset portfolios

clock 15 July 2020 •
Schroders PW hires Morningstar's Brunt to head manager research

People moves

Schroders PW hires Morningstar's Brunt to head manager research

Quilter's Jennifer Christian joins as investment specialist

clock 22 May 2020 •
Schroders PW's Marcus Brookes on the top funds for a diversified portfolio

UK

Schroders PW's Marcus Brookes on the top funds for a diversified portfolio

Deadline for ISA allowance approaching

clock 26 February 2020 •
Schroders appoints McDonald to head of multi-manager investments

Investment

Schroders appoints McDonald to head of multi-manager investments

From May

clock 26 March 2019 •
'Bull markets do not die of old age': Managers confident record US equity run still has legs despite threats

US

'Bull markets do not die of old age': Managers confident record US equity run still has legs despite threats

Set the record on 22 August

clock 04 September 2018 •
Trustpilot