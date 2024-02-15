UK enters technical recession as economy shrinks 0.3% in Q4 2023

The UK economy shrunk by 0.3% in the last three months of 2023, placing it in a technical recession, according to data from the Office for National Statistics published today (15 February).
A technical recession happens when gross domestic product (GDP) contracts for two consecutive quarters, as GDP fell 0.1% in the third quarter of last year. 'More questions than answers' as inflation remains unchanged at 4% However, the ONS noted that, despite the two consecutive contractions, GDP is estimated to have risen by 0.1% in 2023 compared with 2022, the "weakest change in real GDP since the financial crisis in 2009". The 0.3% fall in Q4 was fuelled by decreases in all three main sectors: 0.2% in services, 1% in production and 1.3% in construction output, the agency said. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes