Quilter Investors to roll out AUM discount on fund pricing

Effective from 1 July

The discount will be available to all asset classes for funds domiciled in the UK.
Image:

Quilter Investors will introduce a discount on its funds when they reach certain levels of assets under management, Investment Week can reveal.

From 1 July, a discount of up to 0.05% will be applied to the funds' fixed ongoing charge.

The discount will start at 0.01% when a fund exceeds £750m, followed by 0.02% when it surpasses £1bn; 0.03% when value exceeds £1.5bn; 0.04% when assets pass the £2bn threshold; and 0.05% for AUM over £3bn.

Quilter Investors said the discount will be available to all asset classes for funds domiciled in the UK, with the exception of the Quilter Investors Global Dynamic Equity and Quilter Cheviot Global Income and Growth funds, for the time being.

This was because the two funds have different charging structures, which already have existing discount provisions in pace, the multi-asset platform explained.

Under the discount scheme, funds such as the Quilter Investors Cirilium Moderate Portfolio will see a 0.04% discount applied, reducing the fixed ongoing charge of the class R shares to 0.99%.

Marcus Brookes, CIO and managing director of Quilter Investors, told Investment Week: "Particularly in this challenging environment, it is crucial we look for new and innovative ways to reduce the overall cost of investing for investors. Our success is their success, and we want to pass on any economies of scale to ensure the charges for them are as low as they can be.

"Together with our reduction in the charges of the Cirilium and Cirilium Blend portfolios, we offer advisers and their clients a compelling range of portfolios across a variety of investment styles and price points. We want our investment products to be agile and respond to the needs of advisers and their clients, and this is the latest step in driving value where we can."

