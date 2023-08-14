Living in Mississippi

UK GDP growth

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The UK woke up to “better-than-expected” GDP results today (go us), with 0.5% growth in June.

This puts monthly GDP around 0.8% higher than pre-Covid levels, according to the Office for National Statistics. Following months of lacklustre to no growth, the chancellor's office is now comfortable saying the UK will avoid a recession, which all sounds great. Friday Briefing: So it goes… Experts were not as convinced it was quite so simple though, as Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, said the Bank of England was now in a tricky spot ahead of the next rates decision with "the economy beginning to teeter" as inflation slowly falls. However, on the surface a growing econ...

Trustpilot