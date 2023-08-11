'Better than expected' UK GDP grows 0.5% in June

'The Bank of England is now forecasting that we will avoid recession.'

The figures published by the Office for National Statistics today (11 August) follow a 0.1% dip in May and a 0.2% increase in April, after no signs of growth were reported between March and May 2023.

The ONS has estimated monthly GDP to be 0.8% above its pre-Covid levels in February 2020.

The increased output for June was attributed to the additional bank holiday in May, according to several businesses. Production output grew 1.8% after falling 0.6% in May, making it the biggest contributor to GDP growth over the month.

The other three main sectors also posted rises. Construction was up 1.6% after a 0.3% dip in May; services output increased by 0.2% in June after showing no growth the previous month; and output in consumer-facing services increased by 0.5% from a 0.2% fall in May.

UK GDP dips 0.1% in May

Commenting on the ONS figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the actions the government has been taking to fight inflation "are starting to take effect, which means we are laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy".

He added: "The Bank of England is now forecasting that we will avoid recession, and if we stick to our plan to help people not work and boost business investment, the IMF have said over the longer-term, we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy."

However, Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, noted the UK still remains on recession watch, with the National institute of Economic and Social Research earlier this week forecasting five years of economic stagnation for the country, despite "better than expected GDP numbers this morning".

"This all puts the Bank of England in a difficult period right now", he said. "Prior to this it was fairly easy to understand rate rises while inflation was on the way up and the labour market remained tight. But inflation is now on the way back down, albeit slower than most would like, and the economy is beginning to teeter."

UK stagflation to return after five years of 'lost growth'

Brookes argued the Bank of England now needs to ask itself if more rate increases are necessary. He noted market expectations have pared back from as high as around 6.5% and "we certainly do not see a need to go above 6%".

"Looking globally, the US Fed is at a point where it could probably have a prolonged pause, and this option will need to be considered by the Bank of England as the delayed effects of previous rate rises continue to slow the UK economy," he added.

Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton and manager of the Premier Miton Diversified Growth fund, agreed with Brookes, arguing today's data will make it harder for the BoE to justify yet another rate hike in September.

He added if interest rates remain too high for too long, they could cause an even worse recession for the UK. "The BoE has a tightrope to negotiate in the next few months," he said.