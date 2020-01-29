manager departures

Brewin Dolphin chief exec David Nicol to retire

Investment

Brewin Dolphin chief exec David Nicol to retire

Replaced by Robin Beer

clock 29 January 2020 •
Update: Santander's global CIO Mazoy takes on Caddick's role

People moves

Update: Santander's global CIO Mazoy takes on Caddick's role

Manager leaves after eight years with firm

clock 24 January 2020 •
UBS wealth and asset management heads depart

People moves

UBS wealth and asset management heads depart

Ulrich Koerner and Martin Blessing step down

clock 29 August 2019 •
Asian equity manager Lai to exit GAM after 20 years

People moves

Asian equity manager Lai to exit GAM after 20 years

Replaced by Rob Mumford

clock 20 March 2019 •
Long-standing managers Radcliffe and Surtees exit Jupiter amid fund leadership restructure

Fund management

Long-standing managers Radcliffe and Surtees exit Jupiter amid fund leadership restructure

Follows internal strategic review

clock 12 December 2018 •
Trustpilot