Jupiter multi-asset head Talib Sheikh departs amid fund range restructuring

Joseph Chapman also exits

Jupiter’s head of multi-asset Talib Sheikh
Jupiter’s head of multi-asset Talib Sheikh

Jupiter’s head of multi-asset Talib Sheikh and investment manager Joseph Chapman will be leaving the firm before the end of the year, as part of a wider funds restructuring instigated by incoming CEO Matt Beesley.

"As part of a wider restructure of the fund range, I can confirm that Talib Sheikh and Joseph Chapman will be leaving Jupiter by the end of the year. Clients will be kept informed of our plans for the orderly transition of his portfolios," a spokesperson said. 

The news comes after it was revealed last week that Beesley, who will take over for Andrew Formica on 1 October, plans to cut 80 jobs at the company.

Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

Sheikh joined Jupiter in 2018. During his time at the firm, he managed the £358m Jupiter Multi-Asset Income and £214m Jupiter Multi-Asset Income and Growth fund, among others.

Prior to that, he spent nearly two decades at JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was instrumental in the formation and growth of the multi-asset solutions team since its inception in 2004.

Over this time, Sheikh has managed a number of products including multi-asset income, target return and flexible balanced funds plus diversified institutional accounts. 

Chapman has worked at Jupiter for over 11 years, having joined in 2010 as a multi-asset and convertibles quantitative analyst. He was promoted to assistant fund manager in 2019 before becoming an investment manager in July.

Fitch downgrades Jupiter to 'Negative' rating as outflows persist

Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings demoted its outlook on Jupiter from 'Stable' to 'Negative' over concerns that it is "increasingly sensitive to net fund outflows and further market valuations adjustments".

Jupiter has been struggling to capture investors' interests and loyalty amidst the market volatility this year, as its half-yearly results revealed the AUM had fallen 19% to £49bn with net outflows of £3.6bn.

