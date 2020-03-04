management fees
Vanguard cuts fees across ETF and index fund range
Follows active fee cuts in June
Beaufort Investment launches multi-asset blend funds
‘This is the next step in our evolution’
JPM to cut fees on US Smaller Cos IT
Effective 1 July
Update: Hargreaves Lansdown CEO refuses bonus
Until Woodford suspension ends
JPMorgan American IT to replace Fish as board eyes new strategy
Performance fees scrapped in MiFID II simplification
FCA shines light on fund benchmark and fee disclosures
Following Asset Management Market Study
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns
Passive equity funds ‘consistently’ outperforming active counterparts
Fidelity China Special Sits is third trust to implement 'fulcrum' fee
Canaccord upgrades recommendation to 'buy'
Fitz Partners: Switching to clean share classes could save investors up to 55%
Average OCF discount of 44%
Fund buyers warn new Fidelity charging model 'may not deliver for investors'
New structure effective March 2018
Update: Fidelity's Anand - New fee structure puts firm's revenues at short-term risk
Reveals details of new pricing structure
Fitz finds better value in 'twin' share classes carrying performance fees
Europe-wide survey
Hedge fund closures fall amid record AUM and declining fees
Closures fell from 259 in Q1 to 222
Industry focus on fees will continue to drive smart-beta inflows
Expense ratio of 0.30% or below saw most flows
Unigestion joins peers as it stops charging clients for research
Ahead of MiFID II implementation
Aberdeen EMs trust joins peers in reducing management fee
Effective from 1 November
BlackRock halves Throgmorton trust management fee; ups performance fee
Management fee down from 0.7% to 0.35%
AUM chasing is leading to 'cannibalisation' of asset management industry
Pushing margins down further
Fitz: UK All Companies funds could see OCFs increase by 0.25% under 'all-in' fee rules
FCA Final Report due 28 June
Lowland cuts management fee as annual dividend continues to grow
Effective from 1 July
OMGI switches pricing model on Cirilium multi-asset range
Effective as of 1 June
AJ Bell unveils details of five-strong passive multi-asset range
Following acquisition of passives specialist Indexx Markets