JP Morgan cuts management fee on UK trust

JP Morgan has cut the management fee on its Mid Cap trust, following a board review.

In an RNS notice published yesterday (12 December), the board said it had altered the management fee structure. A fee of 0.65% per annum will apply up to the first £200m of net assets, down from the same fee on the first £250m net assets, while the fee above this amount has fallen from 0.6% to 0.55% per annum.

This will be effective as of 1 January 2023.

The fee covers the cost per annum on total assets less current liabilities, excluding amounts held in a liquidity fund.

JP Morgan Russian Securities' shareholders vote 'yes' on mandate changes

The fee will continue to be calculated monthly and paid quarterly.

In the notice, the JP Morgan Mid Cap board said this was done following a review of a wide range of its funds.

Over five years the trust has lost 11.3% and is the worst performer in the IT UK All Companies sector during that time, according to data from FE fundinfo. It is now running on a 12.4% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

The JP Morgan Mid Cap trust invests in the FTSE 250 universe, selecting stocks that the team feel are under researched and dynamic.

While its focus is in UK mid-caps, the trust does have the ability to invest outside of the index. At present, it has 2.5% invested in stocks over £10bn in size, and 14.4% in stocks under £1bn market cap with the remainder in the mid-cap space.

JP Morgan declined to comment.

 

 

 

 

 

