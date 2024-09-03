Manchester & London investment trust introduces tiered management fee structure

M&L Capital Management

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Manchester & London investment trust (MNL) has introduced a tiered structure to the management fees payable to investment manager M&L Capital Management.

Up until now, the trust paid the manager 0.5% per annum of its net asset value, with a variable fee of 0.25% based on outperformance over a three-year period. Additionally, MNL paid £59,000 a year to M&L Capital Management for risk and valuation services in its capacity as an alternative investment fund manager. Premier Miton Global Renewables drops 'sustainable' investment objective amid SDR Under the tiered structure, the trust will pay 0.7% per annum of the NAV up to £750m; 0.5% of the NAV between £750m and £1.5bn, and 0.3% of the NAV above £1.5bn. As part of the changes, the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

WHEB AM unveils adoption of Sustainability Impact SDR label

Premier Miton Global Renewables drops 'sustainable' investment objective amid SDR

More on Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024

Ten stock sales over the period

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 September 2024 • 4 min read
Shareholder discontent deepens as PRS REIT board faces governance concerns
Investment Trusts

Shareholder discontent deepens as PRS REIT board faces governance concerns

Questions over Rothschild appointment

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
RM Infrastructure Income tables tender offer as part of managed wind-down
Investment Trusts

RM Infrastructure Income tables tender offer as part of managed wind-down

General meeting 25 September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot