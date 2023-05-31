Premier Miton average assets drop 17% over six months as net outflows persist

CEO Mike O'Shea said that as confidence returns to markets and to investors, the firm is "well placed to return to growth".

According to its half-year results to the end of March 2023, the group's average AUM fell to £11.2m, down from £13.4m in the comparative period, reflecting a lower opening AUM position.

Assets at the end of the period were £10.9m, up 4% from the assets at the start of the current financial year of £10.5m. However, this was down from £12.8m in the previous six months.

The early signs of returning confidence amongst fund buyers in the latter stages of 2022 did not follow through into 2023, as the banking shocks that unfolded towards the end of the period dented risk appetite, CFO Piers Harrison said.

For the first half of the current financial year, flows into Premier Miton strategies remained negative with £32m in net outflows. However, this was significantly lower when compared to the £401m in net outflows in the same period last year.

Chief executive officer Mike O'Shea said that investors "appear to have been shaken by the events of 2022" and are reluctant to commit to new investments, although he noted that the £32m in net outflows is "slightly better than the wider industry".

Equity strategies suffered £360m of outflows during the period, while multi-asset strategies shed £69m. Fixed income strategies fared better, attracting £380m in net inflows driven by flows into its strategic and corporate bond funds.

The firm's bias towards mid and small cap companies relative to larger companies hit investment performance over the period, but O'Shea said he expects this to "reverse in our favour in due course".

"Whilst it is disappointing that our strong investment performance record has not allowed us to make more positive headway, this must be set against the overall industry backdrop," he added.

The group's fund range experienced no significant changes during the last six months, but the CEO noted the firm is preparing for the launch of a new Global Emerging Markets Sustainable fund, managed by ex-abrdn Fiona Manning and William Scholes.

Over the six months, the group generated £7.9m of adjusted profit before tax for the year. This was down from £14.6m in the same period last year and significantly less than the £24.3m generated in the six months to September 2022.

Net management fees decreased by 20% to £34.9m, reflecting the lower level of average AUM compared to the comparative period.

O'Shea said that although this has been a tougher period for our investors, the firm remains convinced that the work done in building a "diversified active manager that can offer products across equities, fixed income and multi-asset will bear fruit in the long term".

"Our investment performance record is good, we have a strong distribution and marketing capability, a strong balance sheet and an operational platform that can handle many times the current level of assets we manage," he said.

"As confidence returns to markets and to investors, we are well placed to return to growth."