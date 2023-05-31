Premier Miton average assets drop 17% over six months as net outflows persist

Equities outflows of £360m

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
CEO Mike O'Shea said that as confidence returns to markets and to investors, the firm is "well placed to return to growth".
Image:

CEO Mike O'Shea said that as confidence returns to markets and to investors, the firm is "well placed to return to growth".

Premier Miton suffered a 17% drop in average assets under management in the last six months as tough macroeconomic conditions dented investors’ risk appetite and hit short-term performance.

According to its half-year results to the end of March 2023, the group's average AUM fell to £11.2m, down from £13.4m in the comparative period, reflecting a lower opening AUM position.

Assets at the end of the period were £10.9m, up 4% from the assets at the start of the current financial year of £10.5m. However, this was down from £12.8m in the previous six months.

The early signs of returning confidence amongst fund buyers in the latter stages of 2022 did not follow through into 2023, as the banking shocks that unfolded towards the end of the period dented risk appetite, CFO Piers Harrison said.

Premier Miton AUM drops £3.3bn

For the first half of the current financial year, flows into Premier Miton strategies remained negative with £32m in net outflows. However, this was significantly lower when compared to the £401m in net outflows in the same period last year.

Chief executive officer Mike O'Shea said that investors "appear to have been shaken by the events of 2022" and are reluctant to commit to new investments, although he noted that the £32m in net outflows is "slightly better than the wider industry".

Equity strategies suffered £360m of outflows during the period, while multi-asset strategies shed £69m. Fixed income strategies fared better, attracting £380m in net inflows driven by flows into its strategic and corporate bond funds. 

The firm's bias towards mid and small cap companies relative to larger companies hit investment performance over the period, but O'Shea said he expects this to "reverse in our favour in due course". 

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

"Whilst it is disappointing that our strong investment performance record has not allowed us to make more positive headway, this must be set against the overall industry backdrop," he added.

The group's fund range experienced no significant changes during the last six months, but the CEO noted the firm is preparing for the launch of a new Global Emerging Markets Sustainable fund, managed by ex-abrdn Fiona Manning and William Scholes. 

Over the six months, the group generated £7.9m of adjusted profit before tax for the year. This was down from £14.6m in the same period last year and significantly less than the £24.3m generated in the six months to September 2022. 

Premier Miton haemorrhages £1.1bn in outflows despite positive performance

Net management fees decreased by 20% to £34.9m, reflecting the lower level of average AUM compared to the comparative period.

O'Shea said that although this has been a tougher period for our investors, the firm remains convinced that the work done in building a "diversified active manager that can offer products across equities, fixed income and multi-asset will bear fruit in the long term".

"Our investment performance record is good, we have a strong distribution and marketing capability, a strong balance sheet and an operational platform that can handle many times the current level of assets we manage," he said.

"As confidence returns to markets and to investors, we are well placed to return to growth."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

More on Companies

'The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indices continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent.'
Companies

British Land relegated to FTSE 250

IMI promoted

Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 June 2023 • 3 min read
CRUX Asset Management founder Richard Pease
Companies

Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

Richard Pease to retire

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Ian Simm (pictured), founder and CEO of Impax Asset Management
Companies

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

AUM grew to £40.1bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

31 May 2023 • 5 min read
02

Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

31 May 2023 • 6 min read
04

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Gilt yields near Mini Budget highs after hotter-than-expected UK inflation

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

British Land relegated to FTSE 250

01 June 2023 • 3 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot