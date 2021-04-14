Malcolm McPartlin
Aegon AM refreshes Global Equity fund with sustainable focus
Managed by Andrei Kiselev and Malcolm McPartlin
No Champagne, no gain? The stocks making investors' hearts flutter on Valentine's Day
Lockdown leaders proving a hit
'Sentiment needs to be backed up by facts': What next for Tesla?
All eyes on electric vehicle giant
Value of 'remarkable' Tesla still underappreciated by markets, according to fund managers
Stock has tripled year-to-date
Kames appoints new global equity managers following departures
Kames Global Equity, Global Sustainable Equity and Global Equity Market Neutral funds