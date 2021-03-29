Aegon AM refreshes Global Equity fund with sustainable focus

Aegon Asset Management's Global Equity Fund is shifting its focus to become the Aegon Sustainable Equity fund in response to investor demand.

The change to the UK-domiciled fund follows the success of its existing Dublin-domiciled fund, the Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund (GSEF) and investor demand for an onshore equivalent.

The transtition will see the fund adopt the same sustainable investment philosophy and criteria as the offshore variant, and the name will change to the Aegon Sustainable Equity fund with effect from 1 June.

Andrei Kiselev and Malcolm McPartlin, who already co-manage the GSEF, will take over from Mike Nicol and Euan Weir on the Aegon Sustainable Equity fund. Nicol and Weir who remain part of Aegon AM's equities team.

Kiselev and McPartlin are supported by Aegon AM's wider equity team and a 14-strong team of responsible investing and ESG specialists across the group.

The Aegon Sustainable Equity Fund, which originally launched in 1987, will remain a concentrated, growth-focused global equity portfolio, which is unconstrained in terms of geographical and sector allocations.

While the consideration of ESG factors in the investment process has been a part of the strategy for some time, the change formally introduces a small number of sustainability-based exclusions to its investment universe and also requires each security that is proposed for the strategy to be analysed from a sustainability perspective by the Aegon AM responsible investing team.

Should any security be deemed by the responsible investing team to have unsuitable sustainability credentials, it becomes uninvestable for the fund.

Stephen Jones, global CIO Equities at Aegon Asset Management said: "We have seen strong demand for our responsible investment products and the update to our Global Equity Fund is borne out of client demand for a UK domiciled version of our Dublin-registered fund."