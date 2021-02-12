No Champagne, no gain? The stocks making investors' hearts flutter on Valentine's Day

Nick Hayes, portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers

US treasuries





The first lesson you learn as a fund manager is never fall in love with an investment. However, this does not mean there aren't, from time to time, some clear opportunities that you want to wine and dine. One we are keen on currently is the duration trade.

Duration has proven to provide robust returns against risk asset weakness, and we see big demand from central banks and other institutional investors.

The fact is quantitative easing is an enormous presence in the market, and it is not going away, so when assets such as treasuries see yields on benchmark bonds move higher (as they are now), we get excited.

Central banks, in particular the US Federal Reserve, pumped in huge amounts of stimulus this year, sending yields globally tumbling. The expectation going forward is for lower growth over the next few years as the wide-ranging impact of coronavirus is absorbed by economies. This will feed through to bond markets and keep yields suppressed, so we are a buyer of higher yields.