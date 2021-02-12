No Champagne, no gain? The stocks making investors' hearts flutter on Valentine's Day

James Burns, co-manager of the Smith & Williamson MM Global Investment fund
Property
Property assets at a discount to net asset value have always interested me because they are tangible assets that the market puts too high or low a price on, presenting an opportunity.
Covid has caused a dislocation between the price of many property companies and their asset values. But is the impairment of these assets permanent or is the market being short-sighted?
One company that interests me, and which we hold in the Smith & Williamson MM Global Investment Fund, is CEIBA Investments, managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments. The largest listed foreign company investing in Cuba, it has a portfolio of an office asset in Havana, four operational hotels and one in construction.
The attraction is that two factors that have hit CEIBA the hardest in recent years, Covid and the US-Cuban embargo, should have less of a negative impact in 2021. President Joe Biden's administration should reverse many of his predecessor's policies, potentially with a full reversal of sanctions and embargoes.
With a current asset value that factors in the worst of the pandemic and Donald Trump, as well as an attractive discount to NAV, this could be an interesting long-term investment.