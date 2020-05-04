Kames appoints new global equity managers following departures

Andrei Kiselev and Malcolm McPartlin have been appointed co-managers of the Kames Global Sustainable Equity fund

Kames Capital has appointed new managers to three of its global equity funds following the departure of Craig Bonthron and Neil Goddin from the firm.

David Pringle will manage the Kames Global Equity Market Neutral fund, while Michael Nicol and Euan Weir will take the Kames Global Equity fund.

Andrei Kiselev and Malcolm McPartlin have been appointed co-managers of the Kames Global Sustainable Equity fund, supported by Audrey Ryan, who currently manages the Kames Ethical Equity fund.

Kiselev has over ten years' experience in the industry, recently joining Kames Capital from Border to Coast Partnership, which he in turn joined from Baillie Gifford.

McPartlin brings 17 years' experience to the role and is currently co-manager of the Kames UK Equity Absolute Return fund alongside David Pringle, who has 20 years' experience.

These appointments will not impact the investment processes of strategies of the funds and the managers will be supported by the wider equity team, as well as the responsible investing team.

Jonathan Parsons and Ryan Smith, from the equity and ESG team respectively, have also left the business.

Stephen Jones, chief executive of Kames Capital, said: "The market in which we operate is very competitive and one which has seen a lot of changes. Despite our strong team-based approach, we are not immune from these changes.

"These departures give us an opportunity to develop and refresh our investment team by promoting from withing and recruiting externally, where appropriate."