Malaysia
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
Confidence shows signs of snowballing in ASEAN equities
Opportunities in EMs such as Indonesia and Myanmar
Goldman Sachs shareholders demand investigation into 1MDB money laundering scandal
Jupiter's Pidcock slashes EM exposure to largest-ever underweight on Asia fund
Trade and sentiment: Brexit's impact on Asia
Brexit has reversed the traditional perception of risk. Asian equities used to be considered a risky asset class compared with UK and EU equities. With heightened political and economic uncertainty in Europe, Asian equities now look like a safer option....
2015's volatile Australian dollar hits Asian income payouts
Mike Kerley, co-manager of the Henderson Asian Dividend Income strategy, analyses how currency movements can significantly affect income levels for UK investors.
Is there value in Malaysia's equity market, despite political crises?
Julian Mayo, co-CIO of Charlemagne Capital (UK), discusses the outlook for Malaysia following his recent visit.
Which Asian countries offer the best opportunities?
Toshihiko Takamoto, head of investment and senior portfolio manager of DIAM Singapore, takes a closer look at prospects for India, Malaysia and the Philippines.
Can South East Asia overcome the effects of 'volatile' politics?
Countries in South East Asia have seen widely disparate economic performances in 2015 so far - are politics to blame?
Can Malaysia overcome its challenges?
Malaysia's stockmarket has been the worst Asian performer year to date, yet earnings per share for listed companies are at the highest level since at least 2006, says Aberdeen's Gerald Ambrose