European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
Average monthly European ETF inflows near €10bn
Net inflows of €12.1bn in January
European equity ETFs enjoy strong inflows in September
European ETF industry AUM climbs to €795.5bn
Royal London AM lead the way at 2019 UK Lipper Fund Awards
All the winners revealed
European ETF inflows more than double to €6.6bn in September
Inflows hit €6.6bn
Fresh calls for IA to abandon 'archaic' yield criteria for equity income sector
Number of funds not meeting yield criteria
Quality not quantity: Are fund rationalisations set to continue?
Are fund rationalisations set to continue?
Invesco Perpetual wins best group at Lipper Fund Awards 2015
Invesco Perpetual scooped the award for best group at the Lipper Fund Awards held in London last night.
Is the era of fund rationalisation coming to an end?
Fund rationalisation may be coming to an end after a few years of groups actively cutting their product ranges, according to Fitch Ratings.
High yield bond funds see record US outflows amid flight to safety
US high yield bond funds and ETFs have seen record outflows this week, according to Lipper data, amid a spike in yields for the asset class in both the US and UK.
Concentrated funds trump 'closet tracker' rivals
The industry's most concentrated funds have comfortably beaten their more conventional rivals over all time periods, new data has revealed.
Moeller takes head of UK research role at Lipper
Jake Moeller has joined Lipper to take on the role of head of UK & Ireland research, replacing Ed Moisson who left in August to join Barings.
PIMCO loses bestseller spot to rival BlackRock
PIMCO, the world's largest bond house, lost its position as the best-selling fund group in Europe in the first half of the year.
The great consolidation? Fund closures accelerate again in Q2
The European mutual fund industry shrunk by 1.3% in the second quarter, with a net decrease of more than 400 funds, as the number of mergers and closures began to accelerate again.
Lipper fund research head Moisson joins Barings
Ed Moisson has joined Barings to bolster the firm's research capabilities following his exit from Lipper earlier this month.
Lipper UK fund research head Moisson exits
Ed Moisson, head of UK & cross-border research at Lipper, is leaving the firm to pursue a new opportunity in the industry.
Woodford could face income sector expulsion at end of 2013
Neil Woodford's £13.7bn High Income fund is at risk of being expelled from the IMA UK Equity Income sector at the end of 2013 if its historic yield does not improve.
Fund mergers and closures hit record high as consolidation gathers pace
Fund closures and mergers in the UK have soared to a record high in the past six months as groups cull smaller or underperforming funds amid pressure on margins.
Wealth managers voice income fears as global funds cut payouts
Almost half the funds in the IMA Global Equity Income sector have cut dividend payouts over the past year, leading some wealth managers to caution income hunters when allocating to the increasingly popular space.
Closed too soon? Ten funds cut down in their prime
Last year over 100 unit trusts were either merged or liquidated as fund management houses sought to clean up their product ranges ahead of the Retail Distribution Review.
Fund charges reduce 10-year returns by 28% - Lipper
Annual costs have reduced returns of the average equity fund by 27.9% over a ten-year period, a Lipper report has revealed.
More than 200 ETFs feature on 'death list' - Lipper
The number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Europe will continue to grow, but there are currently 241 European ETFs on a ‘death list' for profitability reasons, according to Lipper.
Fund launches halve in Q1 as consolidation gathers pace
The number of new funds being launched into the European market has dropped by half from the peak in 2008 as asset managers struggle through a tough business environment.
'Mediocre' funds under pressure as All Share beats UK All Cos
Over the past two decades the FTSE All Share has beaten the majority of funds in the IMA UK All Companies sector, adding weight to the view the funds industry is in dire need of consolidation ahead of RDR.