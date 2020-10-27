Global equities help drive European fund flows

Global equities were the best-selling sector among long-term funds for the first nine months of 2020

Global equities were the best-selling sector among long-term funds for the first nine months of 2020, with BlackRock the biggest selling fund promoter, according to figures from Lipper.

Overall fund flows for mutual funds and ETFs in Europe came to €297.1bn, with Equity Global accounting for €62.8bn of inflows.

It was followed by Equity Sector Information Technology with €20.2bn of inflows, and Bond Global Corporates with inflows of €16bn.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bond EUR Short Term suffered the highest net outflows from long-term mutual funds at €15.8bn.

This was followed by Bond Emerging Markets Global in Local Currencies with outflows of €12.9bn and Equity Emerging Markets Global with outflows of €12.2bn.

Money market funds were the best-selling individual asset type with inflows of €211.3bn.

Detlef Glow, Lipper head of EMEA research at Refinitiv, said that despite the inflows, 2020 had been a "tough period" for the European fund industry.

"The coronavirus pandemic hit the European fund industry with declining markets and estimated net outflows of €125.9bn in the first quarter of 2020," he said.

"This trend reversed over the course of the second quarter as central banks and governments around the globe started quantitative easing programs and economic relief packages to cushion the economic drawdowns caused by the spread of the coronavirus and the lockdowns of economies around the globe.

"The measures taken led to a rebound of the equity markets accompanied by falling interest rates. The return to somewhat normal market circumstances led investors to buy back into mutual funds and ETFs."

Top spot

BlackRock was the best-selling fund promoter overall for the first nine months of 2020 with net sales of €68.3bn.

It was ahead of JPMorgan with sales of €56.9bn and Goldman Sachs at €23.3bn.

BlackRock was the best-selling promoter of bond funds for the first nine months of 2020 with inflows of €17.8bn.

The asset manager was also at the head of the table in the equity space with inflows of €22.7bn.

ING was the leading promoter of mixed-assets funds in Europe with inflows of €9.4bn, followed by Flossbach von Storch with inflows of €5.9bn.

GLG Partners was the leading promoter of alternatives funds for the year at €2bn.