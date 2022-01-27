Experts warn of ESG-friendly rebranding as funds prepare for introduction of SDR

In January alone, five UK-domiciled funds have been rebranded to include ESG-friendly words such as ‘sustainable’ and experts are warning investors could face an onslaught of such rebrands as asset managers prepare for the Sustainability Disclosure Requirement (SDR) rules.
The SDR, which is pitted as the UK's response to the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), was unveiled last year. Included in the 48-page report was a timeline that means...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes