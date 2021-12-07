Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Nick Train: Lindsell Train IT's weak performance is 'short term'

Lindsell Train Investment Trust has lagged the benchmark

clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
Lindsell Train IT's NAV hit by fall in value of Lindsell Train Limited

Parent company accounts for half the trust's assets

clock 14 April 2020 •
Nick Train buys Lindsell Train on discount

Increases holding to 50.2% of investment trust

clock 31 March 2020 •
interactive investor: 'Discount opportunists' are piling into Woodford Patient Capital

'Catching a falling knife?'

clock 03 July 2019 •
Lindsell Train warns on 'risky' 90% premium

Succession risk

clock 20 June 2019 •
Lindsell Train IT to cut management fees

LTIT to see fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6% next month

clock 12 June 2019 •
Lindsell Train IT edges close to peak premium once more

High risk of capital loss

clock 05 March 2019 •
