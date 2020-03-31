Nick Train buys Lindsell Train on discount

In a recent shareholder update, Nick Train announced that he has added to his holdings in Lindsell Train due to it trading at a discount to NAV.

He added that he does not believe the price of the company has bottomed, but that despite the unprecedented situation, there are three reasons to continue investing.

Train attributed the current market conditions to the "evolutionary origins" of panic, and as such, does not believe the "levels that financial assets settle at are rational" but "signals to the rest of the tribe of our current anxieties".

Further, he reminded investors that the value of company depends "very little" on short-term profits, highlighting Tesla as a loss-making company that remains "exceptionally valuable". Train noted the longest UK gilt currently offers a gross redemption yield of "little over 1.1% pa through to 2068", which he calculated as "a P/E of over 90x", which makes stocks look "extraordinarily undervalued".

His third reason pertained to the investment strategy of the trust, based on an attempt to invest in high quality companies, which includes "durability or just pure survival power". He noted that the companies in which the trust is invested will face challenges, profit warnings and dividend cuts in the months to come but would be "amazed and disappointed" if these tests proved "existential".

This recent update increases Lindsell Train Investment Trust's holdings in the firm to more than half (50.2%) and brings the top 10 holdings to 91.8% of the trust.

The strongest contributors to fund performance for February were eBay and Laurent Perrier, while the three biggest detractors were Nintendo, Diageo and AG Barr.