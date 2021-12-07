Nick Train: Lindsell Train IT's weak performance is 'short term'

According to the company's half year results, the current underperformance is being driven by not enough exposure to software and platform technology, and no exposure to capital intensive manufacturing.

Chair Julian Cazalet, said: "We would not expect LTL to invest in the latter as it would be contrary to its stated investment approach, but we might expect to see more investments in the former if opportunities for establishing an investment at a favourable entry point present themselves.

"In parallel, a number of shares in the company's portfolio that had been excellent performers in the past have not done well recently. The London Stock Exchange, Unilever, Heineken Holdings, A.G. Barr and Nintendo have all fallen in value by 20% or more from recent peak prices."

He added that the investment manager sees this weak performance as "short term, related either to disruptions caused by the pandemic or for more company specific reasons. Either way the concerns should unwind over time".

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTIT) saw its net asset value increase by 1.8% over the six-month period to the end of March.

Its total return in the period was 5.9%, against a share price total return of 5.6% and MSCI World Index benchmark return of 10.2%.

Investment manager, Nick Train, said: "It is important for investors to fish in the right ponds. If you fish in a pond stocked with sleek, drowsy perch, your chances of a satisfactory outcome are better than if you cast your net through a canal full of discarded shopping trolleys.

"This is why Lindsell Train has persevered fishing in the ponds that history has shown throw up long-term winners and why we have avoided chopping and changing and trading the constituents of our portfolios. There are talented traders out there, but there are more who overestimate their trading chops and end up frittering away precious savings on transaction costs."