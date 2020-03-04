Lindsell Train
Global and UK equities
Lindsell Train is an investment management business founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, one of the UK's best-known fund managers. The business focuses on the management of UK, Global and Japanese equity mandates for institutional clients. The company continues to be majority owned (72.5%) by the founders.
A further 3% is owned by staff and the remainder is held by a London-listed investment trust, the Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc.
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Lindsell Train 'took advantage' of coronavirus sell-off panic
Added to Asia and luxury spending holdings in UK and global equity funds
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Train's FGT outperformance to continue but 2% discount is not yet a 'bargain'
Share price dropped by 3.5%
Lindsell Train UK Equity given green light on liquidity by Interactive Investor
Fund will stay on Super 60 list
Witan shifts Lindsell Train from UK to global equity mandate
Cites 'broader opportunity set' than UK market
Train to 'wait and see' on HL holding after 'regrettable' 2019
Under pressure from regulators
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
Lindsell Train investors blocked from transferring away from Hargreaves Lansdown - reports
Can't transfer between share classes
Nick Train: Woodford fallout has been damaging to us
Could damage active management industry
Hargreaves Lansdown removes Lindsell Train funds from Wealth 50
To protect the interests of clients and shareholders
Going solo: AJ Bell finds fund managers that go it alone tend to underperform
Research following Woodford gating
Lindsell Train warns on 'risky' 90% premium
Succession risk
Train warns of potential 'period of underperformance' for concentrated UK Equity fund
Top five holdings make up 45%
Lindsell Train IT to cut management fees
LTIT to see fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6% next month
Lindsell Train director handed £8.2m - reports
Grows pre-tax profits by 46%
Train reaps rewards as asset manager holdings post double-digit rally in April
Rathbones, Schroders and HL rallied last month
Train doubles Schroders stake but calls for US push to grow business - Report
Bought asset manager on 2018 price dip
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
Lindsell Train IT edges close to peak premium once more
High risk of capital loss
Terry Smith in row with HL over exclusion from Wealth 50 - report
Accusing HL of only caring about own profits
Michael Lindsell: What we're expecting from Japanese equities this year
Holdings will need to "plough through their own furrow"