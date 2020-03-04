Lindsell Train

Global and UK equities

Lindsell Train is an investment management business founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, one of the UK's best-known fund managers. The business focuses on the management of UK, Global and Japanese equity mandates for institutional clients. The company continues to be majority owned (72.5%) by the founders.

A further 3% is owned by staff and the remainder is held by a London-listed investment trust, the Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc.