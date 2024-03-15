Finsbury Growth & Income outperforms benchmark in February thanks to 'magnificent' holdings

NAV was up 2.3%

clock • 1 min read

Finsbury Growth & Income outperformed its benchmark in February, after a period of extended underperformance was boosted by several of its own “magnificent five” stocks.

According to the £1.8bn trust's latest factsheet, in February the net asset value was up 1.7% and the share price gained 2.3%, while the FTSE All-Share index was only up 0.2%. Nick Train vows to stick to his guns as Finsbury Growth & Income bets big on AI Manager Nick Train said four of the trust's "magnificent five" holdings outperformed the index, arguing they are "magnificent" because they are "world-class and substantive businesses" with a "clear secular growth opportunity". The outperformers were analytics provider RELX, which comprises 12.8% of the trust's total investments, ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: Rate cuts are 'in play' for MPC meetings this year

UK consumer confidence stalls in March

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot