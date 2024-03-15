Finsbury Growth & Income outperforms benchmark in February thanks to 'magnificent' holdings

According to the £1.8bn trust's latest factsheet, in February the net asset value was up 1.7% and the share price gained 2.3%, while the FTSE All-Share index was only up 0.2%. Nick Train vows to stick to his guns as Finsbury Growth & Income bets big on AI Manager Nick Train said four of the trust's "magnificent five" holdings outperformed the index, arguing they are "magnificent" because they are "world-class and substantive businesses" with a "clear secular growth opportunity". The outperformers were analytics provider RELX, which comprises 12.8% of the trust's total investments, ...