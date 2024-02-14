Lindsell Train Global Equity swaps Japanese exchange for Universal Music Group

First portfolio change in two years

clock • 2 min read

The £4.6bn Lindsell Train Global Equity fund has made its first portfolio change in almost two years, exiting the Japanese Exchange Group (JPX) due to its “extreme cyclicality”.

According to the fund's January factsheet, co-portfolio manager James Bullock said the firm has "questioned the sustainability" of the company's trajectory for some time.  One of the fund's holdings since its 2011, JPX has become one of the strategy's top performers with an annualised 17.2% return in sterling during the period.  However, the "healthy" performance has not been a "smooth line", given "big chunks" of returns were delivered between 2013 and 2015 as the Osaka Stock Exchange merged with the Tokyo Stock exchange, improving efficiency and creating a retail trading boom. Li...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

Nick Train UK equity funds downgraded by Morningstar due to 'narrow focus'

More on Companies

Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost
Companies

Jupiter fails to stem retail outflows but shares jump on surprise profit boost

Goodwill impairment negates profit upside

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 February 2024 • 2 min read
Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy
Companies

Fidelity to merge Japan Smaller Companies fund with £450m Japan strategy

‘Uneconomic to operate’

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 21 February 2024 • 1 min read
Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'
Companies

Meta dividend 'not enough to get traditional income investors excited'

Out of 'exciting growth opportunities'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 February 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot