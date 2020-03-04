Labour
Starmer favourite to lead Labour amid calls for Corbyn to resign
Labour leader to step down
Tories win landslide majority in 'disappointing' election for Labour
Biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher
The full list of pensions ministers since 1998
15 ministers responsible for pensions since 1997
GE2019: Labour and Lib Dems reveal pension and tax policies
Race to Downing Street turns to income tax and social care
Managers rotate back to UK domestics ahead of General Election 'clarity'
Driven by hopes of Brexit resolution
Labour warns it will delist companies not tackling climate change
McDonnell to 'rewrite the rules' of business
A Halloween horror, or a Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come?
Markets braced for more tricks and treats ahead of 12 December election
PIMCO shuns gilts on election spending fears
Potential for gilt sales increasing
Corbyn Government would be better than no-deal Brexit - IFS
Revoking Brexit best outcome for UK economic growth
Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?
Managers spooked over prospect of Corbyn premiership
Premier's Hudson: Labour market tightness is starting to bite
Companies with low-skilled labour force could struggle
Irish border, resignations, market volatility: Top ten takeaways as draft Brexit deal agreed
Draft deal approved by Cabinet last night
Pictet's Cole readies multi-asset fund for next election by slashing property holdings
Corbyn-win could hit UK property
R&M's Rodrigs: Reasons to be optimistic on UK in 2018 despite Brexit headwinds
Backing global leaders
London Mayor backs possibility of second Brexit referendum
Party division on Brexit grows
Shadow Chancellor: Labour party ready to form minority government
Labels May a 'lame duck'
'This is the result markets feared': Industry reacts to General Election outcome
'Potential second referendum'
Sterling falls after hung parliament confirmed in shock General Election result
PM Theresa May loses seats
Rowan Dartington's Stephens: The day after the General Election
What goes up beyond expectations
Six financial policies from the election manifestos so far
General Election 2017
Franklin Templeton's Morton warns of equity market General Election complacency
May’s capacity to deliver Brexit at stake
Four UK election scenarios: How will markets react to each one?
Differing results depending on election outcome
The five political promises that investors cannot ignore
Comments ahead of the General Election