The UK AI sector has attracted more than £14bn worth of investment in the past 48 hours, as companies have confirmed thousands of new jobs in the space since the government published its AI Opportunities Action Plan.
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said companies from around the world are looking to back the UK's new blueprint to ensure the country can fully achieve opportunities in the AI field. The latest multi-billion wave of investment came on the back of another £25bn into the UK's data centre infrastructure revealed at the Global Investment Summit last year, raising the total to £39bn in the last six months, according to the department. No trade-off between AI and workers as investors call for greater focus on upskilling On average, around £200m in private sector inv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes