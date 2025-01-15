The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said companies from around the world are looking to back the UK's new blueprint to ensure the country can fully achieve opportunities in the AI field. The latest multi-billion wave of investment came on the back of another £25bn into the UK's data centre infrastructure revealed at the Global Investment Summit last year, raising the total to £39bn in the last six months, according to the department. No trade-off between AI and workers as investors call for greater focus on upskilling On average, around £200m in private sector inv...