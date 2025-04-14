Bangladeshi officials issue arrest warrant for Tulip Siddiq - reports

According to reports by the FT, an official from Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said the warrant was issued for Siddiq, along with her mother Sheikh Rehana, her aunt and other members of her family. Tulip Siddiq resigns as economic secretary after weeks of pressure Siddiq resigned in January this year after questions were raised about her financial links to the ousted Bangladeshi government run by her aunt. A hearing involving Siddiq was scheduled for Sunday (13 April), after an earlier notice issued last week on Thursday (10 April). The Bangladeshi official ...