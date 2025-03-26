Bentley Reid's Paul O'Neill: No reason to buy UK yet

A recent YouGov survey found only 16% of voters thought the government was handling the economy well and only 11% had a positive view of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' performance.
Has today's Spring Statement improved things? Probably not. Not least because, as we expected, there were no major changes to tax rates and the chancellor kept her ‘self-imposed' fiscal rules in place. I say ‘self-imposed' because, the reality is, if you do not impose them yourself, the market will, as it takes fright at the lack of financial responsibility, imposes a higher interest rate and eventually says "no more". What the statement did do was remind us that the country's economic challenges are not improving any time soon. Spring Statement 25: Government looking at options...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes