Labour names Grimsby Town FC co-owner next investment minister to muted industry applause

‘So far, the government’s approach has been anti-growth’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Co-owner of Grimsby Town Football Club Jason Stockwood has been named Labour's minister for investment after the sudden exit of Poppy Gustafsson last week.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders collaborate on double LTAF offering

Friday Briefing: Could just one OBR report be enough?

More on People moves

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board
People moves

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board

Also CEO of Scottish Widows and fintech CEO join

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 September 2025 • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton hires Northern Trust's Daniel Gamba as CCO
People moves

Franklin Templeton hires Northern Trust's Daniel Gamba as CCO

Gamba will also become co-president

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Lazard AM poaches AllianceBernstein's Christopher Hogbin for CEO role
People moves

Lazard AM poaches AllianceBernstein's Christopher Hogbin for CEO role

Joins from AllianceBernstein

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot