Alliance Trust warns auditor over Garrett-Cox bonus payment mistake
Alliance Trust flags board's lack of gender diversity after Garrett-Cox exit
What will be the impact of Garrett-Cox's departure from Alliance Trust?
Shareholder action group set up to challenge Alliance Trust board
ShareSoc, the UK proxy group for individual shareholders, has launched an action group to represent the interests of unhappy Alliance Trust investors and urge the board to launch a strategic review.
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has been named the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman of2015.
What can trust boards learn from Alliance vs Elliott spat?
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has defended her remuneration package ahead of a crucial week for the company, saying she has fully reinvested her 2014 and 2015 bonuses as a sign of "commitment".
Alliance Trust has revealed it has "accelerated the process" of the search of a new non-executive director ahead of its crucial AGM later this month.
Alliance Trust has begun to implement plans to relocate parts of the business to England, amid growing uncertainty caused by the upcoming referendum on Scottish independence.
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has said investment trust buyers are too fixated with discounts, urging them to look more at long term share price and NAV performance.