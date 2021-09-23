Head of ESG fixed income departs abrdn for GIB Asset Management

In her new role, effective 18 October, Lamb will work to develop GIB AM's fixed income capabilities beyond its existing emerging market credit and indexation capabilities.

Abrdn shakes up investment leadership as CIO Paris retires

Lamb first joined Standard Life Investments in 2009 as a high yield analyst, before taking on the role of investment director, and eventually head of ESG fixed income post-merger.

She has also held roles with Aegon Asset Management and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of GIB AM, said: "GIB Asset Management is committed to offering our clients solutions that enable them to benefit from the transition underway to a more sustainable economic model.

"With Samantha joining the team to develop our fixed income capability, we aim to provide innovative sustainably-focused solutions across global fixed income markets".

Lamb added: "It is a rare and exciting opportunity to join a team who are through and through passionate about sustainable investing, focused on delivering compelling returns for clients, whilst being deeply thoughtful about the mark we leave.

"Unlike most investment processes that have bolted sustainability on to their research and portfolio construction processes, this is a truly unique prospect to build on an investment process that has always put sustainability at the heart of every investment decision."

In a LinkedIn post announcing her departure from abrdn, she added: "It is a tough day as I leave a fixed income team that I have loved working with and there are many people that I know I will miss greatly.

"I feel very lucky to have worked with some truly talented investors who have given me the opportunity to learn. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me, and to those who have given me opportunities."

Fixed income fund manager and financials analyst resign from Abrdn

Marianna Zangerl will take on the role of head of ESG fixed income at abrdn following Lamb's departure, a promotion from her current role as investment director, private credit.

She will report to global head of fixed income Craig MacDonald.

An abrdn spokesperson said: "Marianne Zangerl has been promoted to the role of head of ESG fixed income. Marianne brings strong ESG credentials to the role and a wealth of transferable experience from her private credit background. Marianne will join the fixed income leadership team and will report to Craig MacDonald, global head of fixed income.

"Samantha will officially leave the team in mid-October and we wish her well in any future endeavours."