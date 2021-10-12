GIB Asset Management launches sustainable world fund for Neil Brown

GIB AM head of equities Neil Brown, who was a sustainable and equity fund manager at Liontrust until 2020

Brown, who joined the firm from Liontrust last November, will lead the strategy, which has been developed in partnership with Amundi Ireland.

Head of ESG fixed income departs abrdn for GIB Asset Management

The GIB AM Sustainable World fund seeks to outperform the MSCI World index by targeting firms the team believes "can create value while having a positive impact on sustainable development". It will be classified under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation as Article 9.

Brown said: "Our robust investment process integrates value-creating sustainability at its heart.

"We employ a six-stage approach to find the businesses whose products are solving the greatest challenges of our time, whose operations are sustainable and who can use this to outperform their peers.

"We believe in creating a financial return for our clients through companies creating a better world to enjoy them in."

21% of total European funds under most stringent SFDR rules

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of GIB Asset Management, added: "We believe that strong financial returns are generated by putting a positive impact at the heart of the investment process, and this fund really puts that idea to work.

"This launch is therefore a significant milestone for our firm in that it is the next step towards leading the way in sustainable investing and building it into everything we do."