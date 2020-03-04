Julian Chillingworth

The Big Debate: Economic Outlook
In the latest Big Debate, our panelists from Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Threadneedle Investments and S&P Capital IQ discussed Economic Outlook.

A colourful summer for equities
With many headwinds facing the globe, it is going to be a long and colourful summer for equities markets, says Julian Chillingworth, chief investment officer, Rathbone Unit Trust Management.

Investing in a changing world

With the northern hemisphere still reeling from the effects of the recession, attentions are heading south as now more than ever investors need to adapt a broader perspective to their investments

Structured Products
Structured products are currently facing their first big test. The vehicles became a hit thanks to their stated aim of providing returns irrespective of prevailing market conditions, but now, as global investment markets endure a turbulent passage, Structured...

The Rathbone Income and Growth Fund
Listen to the Chief Investment Officer and fund manager of The Rathbone Income and Growth Fund Julian Chillingworth, who discusses how he's shaping the portfolio, with an emphasis on value and rising dividends.