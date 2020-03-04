Julian Chillingworth
Investment Conundrums: Rathbones CIO Chillingworth eyes yield curve inversion in 2018 for equity market peak
Confident China will avoid slowdown
Rathbones dispels five common Brexit myths
Paper titled 'If you leave me now'
Rathbones CIO Chillingworth steps back from funds
No change to investment philosophies
Rathbones' CIO: Value in European equities is misleading
Rathbones' chief investment officer Julian Chillingworth has labelled the apparent value in European equities ‘misleading', claiming the region is in for another year of anaemic growth.
The Big Debate: Economic Outlook
In the latest Big Debate, our panelists from Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Threadneedle Investments and S&P Capital IQ discussed Economic Outlook.
Chillingworth: Five of my best stocks of the decade
Julian Chillingworth celebrates a decade at the helm of the £48m Rathbone Blue Chip Income & Growth fund this year.
Rathbones' Chillingworth scales back defensive positions
Rathbones' Julian Chillingworth, manager of the £49m Blue Chip Income & Growth fund, has cut back his defensive positions as he believes they have become overvalued.
Profit warnings: Time to buy or sell?
Income outlook: Home or abroad?
US dubbed 'new emerging market' as investors snap up shares
Leading fund managers are favouring US equities over markets including China and Europe as the appeal of owning dollar assets helps spark a shift into the world's largest economy.
A colourful summer for equities
With many headwinds facing the globe, it is going to be a long and colourful summer for equities markets, says Julian Chillingworth, chief investment officer, Rathbone Unit Trust Management.
Chillingworth cuts cash to combat inflation risk
Rathbones CIO Julian Chillingworth has been putting cash into ‘inflation-proof' areas of the market in a move to cut inflation risk in his £61m Blue Chip Income & Growth fund.
Rathbones' Chillingworth predicts 7% rise of FTSE 100 by the end of 2011
Rathbones' CIO Julian Chillingworth has forecast the FTSE 100 to hit 6,350 by the end 2011, a 6.8% increase on last week's 5,900 mark.
Conjecture: Economic Outlook
With the BP crisis and a slowing UK economy further compounding an already delicate situation, investors are nervous.
Outlook for economies and markets
Rathbones' Chief Investment Officer, Julian Chillingworth analyses the current economic trends.
Investing in a changing world
With the northern hemisphere still reeling from the effects of the recession, attentions are heading south as now more than ever investors need to adapt a broader perspective to their investments
Economic Outlook debate
Recovery, recovery, recovery
Structured products are currently facing their first big test. The vehicles became a hit thanks to their stated aim of providing returns irrespective of prevailing market conditions, but now, as global investment markets endure a turbulent passage, Structured...
The Rathbone Income and Growth Fund
Listen to the Chief Investment Officer and fund manager of The Rathbone Income and Growth Fund Julian Chillingworth, who discusses how he's shaping the portfolio, with an emphasis on value and rising dividends.