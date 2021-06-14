ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Pinto

EFAMA elects Candriam CEO as president

People moves

EFAMA elects Candriam CEO as president

Candriam chief executive Naïm Abou-Jaoudé will serve a two-year term as EFAMA president

clock 14 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Stuck in the Stone Age? Investment platforms branded 'prehistoric' amid GameStop AGM row

07 June 2021 • 4 min read
02

Link to 'vigorously defend' Woodford legal claim

07 June 2021 • 2 min read
03

Schroders unites private assets capabilities under £46bn banner

07 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

Ruffer Investment Company takes profits on 'defensive' Bitcoin bet

07 June 2021 • 2 min read
05

Fidelity unveils three-strong sustainable multi-asset range

10 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 