M&G appoints asset management CEO

M&G has appointed Joseph Pinto as the new chief executive officer of its asset management business.

Pinto, who comes from Natixis Investment Managers, will be responsible for all investment capabilities and the distribution, operations and proposition management of the asset management part of the business.

He will join the firm in March this year and become part of the company's executive committee, reporting to Andrea Rossi, group CEO.

Rossi said that Pinto "brings to M&G a profound understanding of client needs and how they have evolved through changing economic conditions". 

"He has a strong record of delivering on strategic ambitions in investment management," Rossi added. "I am confident his combination of commercial vision and pragmatic leadership will help transform how M&G delivers value to its clients and other stakeholders."

Pinto had been with Natixis for three years, most recently as head of distribution and investment solutions for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. Prior to this, he was global chief operations officer at the firm and before Natixis he had spent 13 year at AXA Investment Managers.

The newly appointed CEO for asset management said M&G's capabilities "combined with its strong balance sheet, has long provided innovative solutions for clients".

"I look forward to leading their respected investment teams to drive M&G's international growth and sustainability agenda, while providing excellent outcomes for clients," Pinto said.

He replaces Jonathan Daniels who announced his intention to retire in July 2022. At the time of the announcement, M&G said Daniels would stay in the role until June 2023 "to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities". 

 

