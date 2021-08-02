ADVERTISEMENT

Natixis IM looks to Mirova US for new global head of sustainable investing

Nathalie Wallace will join from September

Ellie Duncan
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Nathalie Wallace will start in her new role at Natixis IM on 1 September
Image:

Natixis Investment Managers (IM) has hired Nathalie Wallace as global head of sustainable investing, effective 1 September, from its affiliate Mirova US.

In her new role, Wallace will be tasked with strengthening the firm's ESG capabilities and developing its range of sustainable solutions, as well as driving ESG commitments across its affiliate managers, ensuring that all of them become signatories to the UNPRI by 2024.

Natixis IM is aiming to have €600bn of its assets under management, which is equivalent to around 50% of the total, invested in the sustainable or impact investing category by 2024.

Tim Ryan named CEO of Natixis IM with Raby to depart

Tim Ryan, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, said: "Having most recently worked at Mirova, our dedicated sustainable investment affiliate, Nathalie, with her deep knowledge and long industry experience, is ideally placed to lead our strategy to support clients in their journey to align their ESG beliefs with their investment goals, and to help us further our contribution to the transition to a more sustainable global economy."

Wallace will report to Joseph Pinto, head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Natixis IM and will be based in Boston when she joins in September.

At Mirova US, she was head of ESG strategy and development. 

