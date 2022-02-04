Natixis IM appoints new heads of UK sales and global financial institutions

In his new role, Pilbeam will lead the combined UK Wholesale & Retail and UK Institutional team, which has clients across 16 of Natixis IM's affiliates.

Pilbeam brings with him leadership experience in UK Wholesale & Retail assets, and since joining the business in 2012, the division has grown from €1bn to over €8bn. He will report to Andrew Benton, head of Northern Europe and MENA.

As head of global financial institutions, Herbon will oversee attempts to grow Natixis IM's GFI platform and will work with colleagues globally to coordinate strategy.

Herbon is based in London and will report to Joseph Pinto, head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific. He was previously country manager for Southcone region, leading the sales effort in Uruguay and Chile.

Pinto commented: "Darren and Martin have extensive knowledge of the industry and their respective markets, built over many years at Natixis IM. They both understand the value of putting the customer's needs front and centre.

"I believe their combined expertise in collaboration with our range of affiliate managers, will help us continue to grow our business, by delivering highly active, sustainable solutions to our clients."