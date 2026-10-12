Joost van Leenders

How fund managers are shifting allocations amid the global bond sell-off

UK

How fund managers are shifting allocations amid the global bond sell-off

Macroeconomic risk

clock 12 October 2026 • 4 min read
Trump's 'erratic' policies push $22bn out of US equities in 21 days

Funds

Trump's 'erratic' policies push $22bn out of US equities in 21 days

European popularity rises at the same time

clock 28 March 2025 • 4 min read
Investors relieved by 'aggressive' Fed rate cut but question need of large snip

US

Investors relieved by 'aggressive' Fed rate cut but question need of large snip

First rate reduction in four years

clock 19 September 2024 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar

Currencies

Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar

Path to weaker dollar 'will not be smooth'

clock 23 August 2024 • 4 min read
Federal Reserve and BoE expected to end hiking cycle this week despite persistent inflation

Economics

Federal Reserve and BoE expected to end hiking cycle this week despite persistent inflation

Upcoming interest rate decisions

clock 01 November 2023 • 4 min read
Questions over whether Fed will start tapering this November

Markets

Questions over whether Fed will start tapering this November

Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering

clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot