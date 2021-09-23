Questions over whether Fed will start tapering this November

Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering
Image:

Analysts are conflicted on the date of tapering

The Federal Reserve yesterday held interest rates near zero while indicating that an easing of market supports will likely begin this year if economic progress continues as expected.

However, analysts are conflicted as to whether the end of Fed's purchases of $120 billion of assets monthly ($80 billion Treasury securities and $40 billion mortgage-backed securities) will be announced at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in November.

"We believe the only thing that could block its tapering program would be a meaningful hiccup in the labor market or geopolitical arena,"said Thornburg co-head of investments and managing director Jeff Klingelhofer.

"In either case, we see this as a high bar for the Fed to delay its tapering plans."

However, Tiffany Wilding, US economist at PIMCO, said there is "a risk that this is delayed until December" due to not wanting to contribute to the elevated volatility that will be created in the rising of the debt ceiling.

Increased volatility is certainly a concern for the Fed, but the reassurance that rates would not be raised soon may have eased some concerns among analysts.

"Powell stressed again that the bar for lift-off (the first rate hike) is much higher than for tapering, essentially decoupling the taper decision from the lift off decision," reasoned Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management.

"That should prevent a taper tantrum. In 2013, it was rapid changes in rate hike expectations that caused the market volatility."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

PRI welcomes new European sustainability proposal

Bank of England in 'wait-and-see-mode' as it maintains interest rates at 0.1%

More on Markets

JB Beckett, iNED and author of #newfundorder
Markets

Conflation of inflation: The great carry-on trade?

Assets sensitive to inflation are less resilient

JB Beckett
clock 23 September 2021 • 4 min read
Fed said reduction in bond buying "may soon be warranted"
Markets

Fed signals tapering of bond buying in "tantalisingly vague" message

Interest rates at bottom

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 23 September 2021 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Norway becomes first major central bank to raise interest rates post-Covid

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

20 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

22 September 2021 • 2 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 