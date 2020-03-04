John Chatfeild-Roberts
Jupiter head of strategy, independent funds
John Chatfeild-Roberts is head of strategy, Independent Funds, at Jupiter AM. He joined Jupiter in 2001 and has established the Jupiter Independent Funds Team, which continues to manage the Jupiter Merlin Portfolios. His most recent product, the absolute return Merlin Real Return fund, was unveiled in July 2018.
Chatfeild-Roberts was appointed as Jupiter's chief investment officer in 2010, but stood down in September 2015 to focus on running the portfolios. He is also a director of Jupiter Fund Management.
His career began at Henderson and he also worked at Lazard Asset Management. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.
