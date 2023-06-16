Jupiter closes absolute return fund due to 'dwindling demand'

In the letter, Jupiter said that since the fund launched in 2018 it had “steadily reduced in size” and “we expect this trend to continue”.

According to a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, the fund house wrote to clients on 14 June informing them of the closure.

In the letter, Jupiter said that since the fund launched in 2018, it had "steadily reduced in size", a trend it expects to continue.

As of 15 June, the fund had £6.2m in assets under management, and, due to its lacklustre AUM, the firm said "we believe that closure of the fund is in the best interests of investors".

This is the latest closure in an ongoing internal audit process being carried out by the firm, which has seen a wave of portfolios either shuttered, merged or change benchmarks this year.

In the letter, Jupiter said it had considered merging the absolute return fund, but said there were "no other directly comparable funds in the Jupiter range utilising a similar investment strategy as the fund".

Run by independent funds team, which is led by John Chatfeild-Roberts, the objective of the portfolio is to achieve a return of 3% above the Consumer Price Index over 3-year rolling periods, net of fees, via a multi-manager fund process.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the fund has made a total return of 4.3% since its July 2018 launch, underperforming the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector (8.1%) and the UK Consumer Price Index+3% (42.2%) over the period.

The windup process will officially begin on 31 July 2023, prior to which the fund will remain open to redemptions.

The final date to withdraw funds will be 11:59am on 28 July 2023.

Jupiter said shareholders in the portfolio that take no action will be automatically transferred into the Jupiter Merlin Conservative Select fund as the default plan.

Also run by Chatfeild-Roberts, Jupiter Merlin Conservative Select has a multi-manager process, investing 60% of the fund in bonds, with a 0-35% range free for equities and a 25% minimum exposure to other Jupiter portfolios.

Jupiter said that although the Conservative Select fund was not a direct comparison to the Merlin Real Return fund, "it is the closest fit to the fund in terms of other options and is managed by the same investment team".

The firm said if clients wanted to transfer into a different Jupiter option, they are required to complete the election form by the 28 July closure date.

Clients will have to go through the same process if they wish to convert their funds to a different portfolio via their ISA.

If clients do not opt out of the above or elect to transfer into a different fund they will be able to redeem their investments as cash, but will also have to fill out the election form in order to do so.

Any costs incurred during the windup will be taken on by the firm.