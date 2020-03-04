John Bennett

Janus Henderson European equities director

John Bennett is director, European equities, at Janus Henderson Investors and fund manager on the Janus Henderson Continental European and Pan-European long-only and long/short strategies. He has held these roles since 2011, when Gartmore was acquired by Henderson.

Prior to Gartmore, Bennett was a fund manager at Global Asset Management for 17 years, where he managed its European long-only and European equity long/short hedge funds. Before that, he was a fund manager at Ivory & Sime. He has 31 years' experience in the financial industry.