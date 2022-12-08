Henderson European Focus trust NAV 13% down in 'most difficult conditions'

The trust is managed jointly by Tom O'Hara and John Bennett.

This compared to a NAV growth 22.6% in 2021. It was also slightly behind its benchmark figure of ‑12.8%.

The share price total return for the trust was down 18.3%, compared to a growth of 28.8% last year. However, dividends to shareholders in the trust increased 31.4% from 2021.

The proposed final dividend is 3.15p per share, up from 2.35p last year, and makes a total dividend of 4.35p per share, an increase from 3.31p last year.

Shares were trading at a discount to NAV of 14% at the end of September. This compares to 8.3% in 2021.

In their statement they blamed "an unprecedented squeeze on household finances through higher energy, food and finance costs [that] largely put paid to the 'consumer V-shape' thesis" they had expected last year and positioned the trust around.

They added: "People simply will not have the means to let loose in the way we all hoped we would after our long period of enforced confinement."

Jewellery company Pandora was an example of this type of drag on performance, they said, as "a top ten detractor" it is no longer held by the trust.

The fund manager pair also had strong views about growth investing and environmental, social and governance-focused investing.

They said: "Asset management is often a fashion industry; growth investing and ESG investing were the future. We take the view that they are now the past, at least in their current guise."

The fund management duo criticised ESG by exclusion, "appears to have neglected a primary duty of active management: portfolio construction", referring to the exclusion of energy companies, which have benefited significantly from the war in Ukraine.

Energy companies were the trust's "biggest 'winners'", including Orron Energy (formerly Lundin Energy, with the oil and gas assets now trading as Aker BP).

Along with our other large energy exposures in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies, energy companies drove a sector contribution of nearly 2% to the trust's performance.

Justifying their view against excluding energy companies on ESG grounds, they referred to their belief in cycles.

"The cycle that enabled the investing fashions and the many excesses of the last decade, the price of money, has turned," they said.

They added: "We believe there is another profound cycle underway, this one within the oil and gas industry… we believe a new, more disciplined listed oil sector emerges, one which incidentally nurtures globally significant renewable energy portfolios."