ASI adds John Bennett to UK distribution team

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed John Bennett as UK business development director, based in London.

Reporting to former colleague Kristy Barr, UK distribution director, Bennett will work with the existing UK sales team to strengthen its client base and grow opportunities across the country in UK wholesale.

Bennett joins from BMO Global Asset Management, where he spent six years, most recently as head of financial institutions group, prior to which he worked with RWC Partners as head of retail distribution. He began his career at JP Morgan, where he spent 14 years, ending his time there as head of UK international sales.

Barr said: "We are delighted that John is joining the team and we very much look forward to working with him. I had the pleasure of previously working with John during our time at BMO Global Asset Management, so I know what a fantastic addition he will be to our UK team.

"John's extensive experience, knowledge and understanding of our UK clients has earned him a respected reputation which will support our clients and our future growth plans."

Bennett added: "This is a great opportunity for me to draw on my established relationships in the asset management sector and support ASI in developing its UK business further.

"I am looking forward to working closely with the team, seeing some familiar faces and building on existing and new relationships with clients."