John Bennett retires from Janus Henderson to focus on Rangers FC

Following more than four decades in the industry, Bennett will step down and focus his energy on running Rangers Football Club, of which he is a lifelong supporter and chair of the board.

Over his final year in industry, Bennett will remain engaged in his current role and support the team's transition until his departure next year.

Bennett has held his role in the firm since 2011, when Henderson acquired Gartmore. Prior to Gartmore, he also served as a fund manager for Global Asset Management for 17 years, during which time he managed its flagship European long-only fund and European equity long/short hedge funds.

He also held a role as fund manager with Ivory & Sime.

Robert Schramm-Fuchs will remain primary manager of the Pan-European large-cap long/short strategies and will take on responsibility for the European Focus fun alongside Marc Schartz.

The Pan-European long only strategies will be taken on by co-managers Tom O'Hara and Tom Lemaigre.

O'Hara will also continue to work on Henderson European Focus, and will lead manage the investment relationship with the board.

Bennett praised the European equities team as the "best I have ever had the pleasure to work with".

He added: "Together we have built a really strong culture of success and I have every confidence that this team will continue to deliver for our clients."

Janus Henderson Investors CEO Ali Dibadj described Bennett as a "valued member" of the investment team who had "helped shape the culture of the firm over the past 12 years".

He added: "Over a long career in financial services, John has built a reputation for making the right decision at the right time and buying stocks when others feared to invest. He has made many important contributions to Janus Henderson and our clients both as a portfolio manager and senior leader.

"We wish him well in his retirement from the industry and as chair of Rangers Football Club. We hope John's talents bring as much success to the fans of the club as he has to the clients of Janus Henderson."

Dibadj also praised the experience of the European equities team, and said he expected a "seamless evolution".

"I have the utmost confidence in the continuing European Equities team, whose investment processes, philosophy, and team-based approach will remain unchanged," he said.