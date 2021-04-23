Jim Tierney
Quantity is not everything: GameStop frenzy reinforces need for quality in US stocks
More checks and research needed for better stock picking
AB's Tierney: Looking to the horizon will help keep investors and markets shipshape
Prospects for US ahead of Biden's inauguration
Global equities tumble after Covid-19 fears and US jitters
S&P 500 and TOPIX plunge
AllianceBernstein boosts UK market presence with four new OEIC funds
‘Tremendous demand’ in UK for equity and sustainable strategies
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
Out of balance? Growth versus yield in US valuations
Investors paying premium for high-yielding companies