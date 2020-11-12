AB's Tierney: Looking to the horizon will help keep investors and markets shipshape

Heightened volatility is set to continue long into Joe Biden's forthcoming presidency, but calmer seas await investors once they trust that quality businesses will navigate the storms successfully, according to AB's Jim Tierney.

The manager of the AB Concentrated US portfolio talks to Investment Week about what else is in store for Biden and the US over the coming 12 months.

What are your expectations of Joe Biden's presidency? Which parts of the US economy will benefit most from Biden? Which parts will benefit least or will perhaps even suffer?

President-elect Biden won comfortably, but faces the reality of a Democratic House with a smaller majority and the likelihood of a Republican Senate (run-off for both seats in January).

So, without a "Blue Wave", he is going to be forced to govern towards the middle. That is good given the polarising policies of the past decade.

We would expect further stimulus and possibly an infrastructure spending bill early in his Presidency. Both should help the more cyclical parts of the economy. Healthcare is probably in a better place than feared given divided government.

What consequences do you expect for capital markets? Will Biden be good for the equity and/or bond markets compared to former presidents?

Looking at decades of returns, there is little difference in returns under Republican or Democratic Presidents.

That said, with equity valuations where they are and rates as low as they are - equity return assumptions should probably be a bit lower and the risk is that rates go up.

In a rising rate scenario, bond returns could be pressured, and outsized P/E valuations of some growth companies could shrink.

Will certain factors (such as value, quality and small size) stand out under Biden?

No Presidency operates in a vacuum. And what happens with vaccines and therapeutics around Covid-19 is important. With the positive news around Pfizer's vaccine, we could see a major market rotation toward more economically sensitive companies and "return to normal" stocks.

Through October, the five biggest companies in the S&P 500 accounts for more than 100% of the YTD return. We think returns broaden out going forward and that would include more small and mid-cap names and somewhat of a value tilt.

Which sectors/industry groups will be the winners of Biden's presidency? Will the stockmarket reflect that?

The Biden campaign did not have significantly detailed proposals. So, it is hard to be decisive about sector winners and losers.

But a couple of themes emerge - massive change is unlikely given the split government. Tax changes, which were a central pillar of the campaign, are unlikely. So that helps multinationals.

Likewise, the tech and healthcare sectors are unlikely to be as targeted. From a spending perspective, if an infrastructure bill happens, industrials and materials companies could be advantaged.

But I would caution that investors should be buying great businesses and great management teams rather than sector betting. Our concentrated growth strategy seeks to find 15-20 terrific companies that can navigate through most any environment.

That is a far better way to invest as the constant in investing is uncertainty and change. And great management teams are far more likely to be successful managing that change.

The significant move in the market since 4 November does reflect some of these thoughts.